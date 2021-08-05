$16M ASC opened by Ascension Saint Thomas

A two-story multispecialty surgery center opened Aug. 4 at Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro, Tenn., according to the Murfreesboro Daily News Journal.

The $16 million ASC is a joint venture between Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford, United Surgical Partners International and local physicians.

Two operating rooms and a gastrointestinal suite are featured on the center's first floor, with physician offices on the second. There is also space to add another operating room and gastrointestinal suite.

Urology, general surgery, otolaryngology and gastroenterology services will be provided at the 13,000-square-foot center, which also houses a specialty clinic for urogynecology.

The facility is part of an estimated $500 million that Ascension Saint Thomas, a 10-hospital system in Tennessee, has invested in Rutherford County in the last 10 years, according to the report. Ascension bought the 3-acre property for $1.5 million in 2018.