Montana clinic to open ASC amid population growth

Billings Clinic Bozeman (Mont.) is building an ASC and ambulatory care center to accommodate population growth.

The planned 140-square-foot facility will open in phases. The ASC will open in the first phase in spring.

The center also will house services from Billings Clinic and access to Mayo Clinic specialists through the clinic's affiliation. It will employ more than 250 people, including more than 50 providers.

The clinic also has opened three temporary care clinics to meet the need prompted by the population growth and COVID-19 surges that are crowding hospitals, local NBC affiliate KULR8 reported Sept. 29.

According to U.S. census data, Gallatin County, where Bozeman is located, saw a 33 percent population increase since 2010.