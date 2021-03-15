Pennsylvania hospital operator building $69M ASC

King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services is developing a $69 million ASC as part of a $375 million hospital in Washington, D.C., the Washington Business Journal reported March 12.

Universal Health Services is developing a $306 million level 3 trauma center at St. Elizabeth's East campus in Washington, D.C. It will include an emergency room, an intensive care unit, surgery and operating rooms, and women's services.

An ASC will be part of the development. It's slated to open in 2023, and it will include a clinic, diagnostic imaging suite and a community education space.

Note: Becker's reached out to Universal Health Services for more information on the development. We'll update this if we hear back.

