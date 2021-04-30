Kelsey-Seybold plans new clinic with ASC

Houston-based Kelsey-Seybold Clinic is planning a clinic with an on-site ASC, the practice announced April 29.

The five-story, 125,000-square-foot clinic will also include a full-service imaging center, laboratory services and a pharmacy, according to the release.

Dubbed Kelsey-Seybold Clinic-Memorial Villages, the facility will have room for 50 providers and is slated to open in August 2022.

"Our Memorial Villages clinic is a high-visibility project, not only because of its location, but also because this site will act as a 'hub' where patients can access primary and specialty care, as well as an expansion of vital ambulatory surgery services and robust diagnostic services," said Tony Lin, MD, chair of Kelsey-Seybold's board of managers.

Kelsey-Seybold boasts a portfolio of 480 physicians across 26 locations. It also operates the largest freestanding ASC in Texas.

