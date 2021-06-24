$154M surgery center coming to Ohio hospital

Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus will begin construction on an orthopedic and surgery center later this year, NBC4i.com reports.

The Livingston Orthopedic and Surgery Center, a $154 million project, will span 270,000 square feet and six stories.

The surgery center will include six operating rooms and four dental operating rooms, orthopedic clinics with spine care, sports medicine, limb lengthening and reconstruction, and a hand and upper extremity program, according to the report.

The project is expected to be completed in 2024.