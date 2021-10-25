Georgia hospital snags approval for ASC 

A Georgia certificate-of-need appeal panel approved Northside Hospital's plan to build a surgery center in Braselton, the hospital said Oct. 25.

The 22,500-square-foot center will feature three operating rooms and one endoscopy room.

The ASC will offer orthopedics, urology, gastroenterology and neurosurgery procedures, among other services, and is expected to see 3,400 patients annually.

In 2018, Atlanta-based Northside Hospital was denied certificate-of-need approval to build the surgery center.