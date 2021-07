Ophthalmology practice Ovo Lasik + Lens is leasing space for a surgery center and clinic in St. Louis Park, Minn., according to a July 10 LinkedIn post by Davis, a real estate firm.

Ovo Lasik + Lens will be owned by ophthalmologist Mark Lobanoff, MD, according to Opthalmology Management.

The company is leasing from a 77,500-square-foot medical office space dubbed XChange Medical.

The building is expected to open in the fall.