5-OR orthopedic ASC nears opening in Illinois

Quincy (Ill.) Medical Group in the coming weeks will officially open a five-operating room surgery center that has been in the works since 2019, ABC affiliate KHQA reported Aug. 11.

The surgery center will perform procedures related to orthopedics, gastroenterology, cardiology, ophthalmology and urology, among others. It will also perform cardiac catheterization — the first freestanding ASC in Illinois to do so, according to the report.

The ASC has been performing some procedures, but will be fully operational in a few weeks.

"We've been licensed through [Illinois Department of Public Health], which has allowed us to perform cases here already," Sarah Nolinwinkler, the surgery center's director, told KHQA. "It's just a matter of receiving that Medicare deems status, which is what we got this week."