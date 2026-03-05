Alabama VA system opens specialty clinic

The Birmingham (Ala.) Veterans Affairs Health Care System held a ribbon cutting Feb. 27 for Huntsville (Ala.) South VA Specialty Care Clinic and the Veterans Transportation Program expansion in Huntsville.

The new 7,000-square-foot specialty care clinic expands access to services for veterans in North Alabama, including cardiology, chemotherapy infusion, podiatry and neurology, according to a March 5 news release.

The Birmingham VA Health Care System also launched the Veterans Transportation Program in Huntsville to help veterans travel to medical appointments. The transportation program began in December 2023 in Birmingham and has helped more than 20,000 veterans get to their appointments, the release said.

The expansion was developed in partnership with UAB Medicine Huntsville to improve access to care for veterans in the region.