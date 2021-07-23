Joint venture ASC opens in Massachusetts; includes surgeons from 7 practices

Medford, Mass.-based Lawrence Memorial Hospital opened a 15,000-square-foot surgery center in partnership with local healthcare providers and surgeons from seven physician practices, WickedLocal.com reported July 22.

Services provided at Shields Surgery Center include orthopedic surgery; ear, nose, and throat; and gastrointestinal care.

Quincy, Mass.-based Shields Health Care Group, MelroseWakefield Healthcare in Melrose and Boston-based Tufts Medical Center Physicians Organization are partners in the surgery center.

Surgeons operating at the ASC practice with ENT Consultants in Woburn; Agility Orthopedics, Tufts; Newton-based Atrius Health; Excel Orthopedics in Woburn; Pratt Orthopedics in Boston; and Pratt ENT of Boston-based Tufts New England Medical Center.

"Collaborations such as this one with MelroseWakefield Healthcare and our physician partners are critical to ensure that members of the community have access to exceptional care at an affordable price," Peter Ferrari, Shields Health Care Group president, told the publication.

More than 30 full-time employees will staff the ASC in its first year of operation, according to the report.