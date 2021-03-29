$3.8M ophthalmology ASC approved in New York

An ophthalmologist received approval to convert a restaurant into an ASC in New York, Buffalo Business First reported March 29.

Andrew Siedlecki, MD, will open The Sunrise Surgery Center in a former Zebb's Deluxe Bar & Grill restaurant in Orchard Park, N.Y. The ASC will offer cataract surgery and laser surgery for vision correction.

Dr. Siedlecki sought approval for the ASC in June 2020. He bought the Orchard Park restaurant, along with another Zebb's location in Amherst, N.Y., according to a June 8, 2019, report from Buffalo News.

