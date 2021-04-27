Arizona ASC opens in former Walmart

Physician-owned Comprehensive Surgical Care opened a 15,000-square-foot flagship ASC in a former Walmart Neighborhood Market in Gilbert, Ariz., the company announced April 27.

The ASC features three operating rooms, six post-anesthesia care beds, a multi-specialty clinic with 11 exam rooms, three ultrasound rooms and two bariatric rooms.

The facility is part of CSC's 20-ASC expansion planned over the next two years in California, Idaho, Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, Tennessee, Pennsylvania and Florida, according to a press release.

CSC and its real estate partner have committed over $125 million to develop the facilities, which range from 10,000 to 40,000 square feet.

