Arizona ASC opens in former Walmart
Physician-owned Comprehensive Surgical Care opened a 15,000-square-foot flagship ASC in a former Walmart Neighborhood Market in Gilbert, Ariz., the company announced April 27.
The ASC features three operating rooms, six post-anesthesia care beds, a multi-specialty clinic with 11 exam rooms, three ultrasound rooms and two bariatric rooms.
The facility is part of CSC's 20-ASC expansion planned over the next two years in California, Idaho, Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, Tennessee, Pennsylvania and Florida, according to a press release.
CSC and its real estate partner have committed over $125 million to develop the facilities, which range from 10,000 to 40,000 square feet.
More articles on surgery centers:
Dartmouth-Hitchcock opens $62M ASC: 4 details
HCA's plans for more ASCs, outpatient rebound & more: 4 earnings call notes
5 biggest payer problems for ASCs
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.