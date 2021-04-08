Michigan church converting to surgery center and spine clinic

A church in Port Huron, Mich., is being converted into a medical center with a neurology and spine clinic, open MRI center and outpatient surgery center, local radio station WGRT reports.

The clinic will host seven providers, a physical therapy center, infusion center and eventually a surgery center.

Neurologist Marwan Shuayto, MD, president and founder of Michigan Neurology and Spine Center, will relocate his practice into the building, which he purchased in August 2020.

The first phase of the renovation, the Blue Water Open MRI Center, will be open soon in the former choir practice room, according to WGRT.

