ValueHealth developing total joint surgery center in Florida

Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth is developing a total joint-focused surgery center in Pompano Beach, Fla., with Muve Health.

Here's what you should know:

1. The de novo facility will perform total knee and hip replacements, according to an April 8 news release.

2. The center will have two operating rooms and eight surgical suites.

3. ValueHealth expects the center will drive about $12 million in annual healthcare savings in the Broward and Miami-Dade county regions.

4. This will be ValueHealth's fifth Muve Health total joint surgery center. Another surgery center with Muve Health was announced for Chadds Ford, Pa., in January.

