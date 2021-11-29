UNC Rex to ax wellness center for ASC

UNC Rex received regulatory approval to build an ASC at the Rex Wellness Center of Garner (N.C.), WRAL reported Nov. 25.

The wellness center, which has exercise classes, fitness equipment and indoor pools, will close by late September 2022, and some members are concerned over the lack of wellness centers in the area.

"I'm really upset and sad to see this close," wellness center member Cheryl McCardle told WRAL. "To go to any of the other centers just doesn't seem likely for us."

Earlier this year, UNC Rex Healthcare announced plans to build an ASC in Raleigh.