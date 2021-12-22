Specialty breakdown of all 258 ASCs opened in 2021

Ortho Cardio/ Vasc Gastro Eye ENT Neuro Pain Mgmt General/ other

Alabama

Valley, Ala.-based EAMC-Lanier opened a joint-venture ASC between Opelika-based East Alabama Medical Center and five physician shareholders, wrbl.com reported April 28.

East Alabama Medical Center opened a medical facility with an ASC in Auburn.

Builders broke ground on a new plastic surgery center in Huntsville, Ala.

Birmingham, Ala.-based Brookwood Baptist Health kicked off construction on a $30 million facility that will replace Brookwood Baptist Medical Center's current operating rooms.

Alaska

Arizona

Physician-owned Comprehensive Surgical Care opened a 15,000-square-foot flagship ASC in a former Walmart Neighborhood Market in Gilbert, Ariz., the company announced April 27.

Phoenix-based OrthoArizona completed construction on its new multi-tenant facility in Scottsdale, Ariz., AZ Big Media reported April 27.

An underutilized clinic and circulation space is being converted to an ASC in Glendale, Ariz., dubbed the Phoenix Heart Ambulatory Surgery Center.

Arizona Urology Specialists opened a urology ASC in Phoenix.

A group of surgeons and anesthesiologists is opening a multispecialty surgery center with capacity for patients to stay overnight in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Phoenix Children's Hospital broke ground on its Arrowhead campus, a $134.7 million project featuring an ASC.

Surgery Center Services of America opened the Epic Surgery Center in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Arkansas

Mountain Home, Ark.-based Baxter Regional Medical Center cut the ribbon on its outpatient surgery center, developed in collaboration with physicians Feb. 5.

Construction began this summer on a surgery center on Little Rock, Ark.-based CARTI's cancer treatment campus.

California

J. Joseph Hewett, MD, opened Orange County Surgical Center, a vascular ASC in Irvine, Calif., according to an April 29 news release.

Kaiser Permanente broke ground on the addition of an 89,000-square-foot ASC and infusion services facility to its Murrieta (Calif.) Medical Offices.

An ASC is proposed in UC Davis Health's 34.5-acre expansion in Folsom Ranch, Calif.

Eisenhower Health opened its expanded $68 million orthopedic center and ASC in Rancho Mirage, Calif.

Builders broke ground on a $335.8 million University of California San Francisco Medical Center facility that will house an ASC.

Emanate Health broke ground Aug. 27 on a medical building with an ASC in West Covina, Calif.

Colorado

The Vascular Institute of the Rockies opened Colorado's first cardiovascular ASC in Denver.

Vail (Colo.) Health opened a $70 million medical center with an ASC that specializes in orthopedic and pain management procedures in Dillon, Colo.

District of Columbia

King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services is developing a $69 million ASC as part of a $375 million hospital in Washington, D.C., the Washington Business Journal reported March 12.

Florida

Orlando Health Jewett Orthopedic Institute is developing a 371,000-square-foot healthcare facility in Orlando, Fla., that will feature an outpatient surgery center, according to a Jan. 11 report.

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Jax Spine & Pain Centers broke ground on a $25 million surgery center and medical office building in Jacksonville Feb. 17.

Jupiter (Fla.) Medical Center announced it is building a surgical center to replace its skilled nursing building, the South Florida Business Journal reported March 12.

Boca Raton (Fla.) Regional Hospital broke ground on a new medical pavilion with an ASC on the hospital's campus, South Florida Hospital News reported April 23.

ValueHealth is developing a total joint-focused surgery center in Pompano Beach, Fla., with Muve Health.

Cardiology practice Florida Heart Associates is building an ASC in an expansion and renovation of its central facility in Fort Myers.

AdventHealth is investing over $100 million to build a hospital with an outpatient surgery center in Palm Coast, Fla.

Construction is almost complete on Jacksonville, Fla.-based Digestive Disease Consultants' second Florida ASC.

Compass Surgical Partners teamed up with local physicians for an ASC in Odessa, Fla.

HCA Healthcare West Florida is planning a $50 million surgical hospital, dubbed the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery, in Tampa, Fla.

Jacksonville, Fla., officials have granted permits for the buildout of a $5 million ASC near the University of North Florida.

Jackson Hospital in Marianna, Fla., is converting a former elementary school into a facility that will include an ASC, medical office building and diagnostic imaging center.

Lee Memorial Health approved the purchase of 23 acres in Cape Coral, Fla., to house an outpatient physician and surgical center.

Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth is partnering with Coral Springs, Fla.-based Z Urology to build a single-specialty ASC.

Plant City-based South Florida Baptist Hospital began construction for a new hospital building and a medical office building.

Orlando (Fla.) Health is moving forward with the construction of a hospital featuring a 20,000-square-foot ASC.

Georgia

Atlanta-based Resurgens Orthopaedics opened a 31,000-square-foot facility that features an ASC and a Mako robot for joint replacements in McDonough, Ga.

CHI Memorial opened an ASC in Catoosa County, Ga.

Construction began on a medical building that will house a cardiology practice in Stockbridge, Ga.

A Georgia certificate-of-need appeal panel approved Northside Hospital's plan to build a surgery center in Braselton.

Illinois

Construction is underway for Bradley, Ill.-based Oak Orthopedics' new facility in Bourbonnais, Ill., that will feature an ASC, medical office building and radiology suite.

Quincy (Ill.) Medical Group opened a five-operating room surgery center that has been in the works since 2019.

St. Louis-based BJC HealthCare converted a former grocery store in Edwardsville, Ill., into an ASC.

The Tinley Park (Ill.) Village Board approved Loyola Medicine's proposal to build a $69 million outpatient facility with a surgery center.

Indiana

SurgCenter Development opened the 6,800-square-foot Crown Point Surgical Suites in Crown Point, Ind.

Beacon Health began constructing two outpatient centers in Goshen and Nappanee, Ind., which will cost a combined $15.4 million.

Indiana University Health opened a multispecialty ASC in Fort Wayne, Ind.

Digestive Care Center of EXcellence opened a new facility with a surgery center.

Two physicians and a local business owner are opening an ASC offering fixed pricing in Zionsville, Ind.

The University of Chicago's proposal for a microhospital with an ASC in Crown Point, Ind., was approved.

Kansas

Olathe (Kan.) Health has submitted to the city council plans to develop a two-story medical office building with an ASC, according to Kansas City Business Journal.

Clara Barton Hospital is conducting a $15 million building expansion project featuring an ASC in Hoisington, Kan.

Wichita, Kan.-based Grene Vision Group is planning a building with an ASC adjacent to its existing facility.

Kentucky

Louisville, Ky.-based UofL Health opened a laser eye surgery center inside its existing UofL Health-Medical Center East building, according to a Jan. 26 report.

Hartford, Ky.-based Ohio County Healthcare is adding a $16 million surgery center, which is expected to break ground mid-fall.

AdventHealth opened a $16.3 million surgery center in Manchester, Ky.

Baptist Health broke ground on an outpatient medical center with an ASC in Louisville, Ky.

Louisiana

Baton Rouge (La.) General Center for Health planned to open an outpatient surgery center in February.

Maine

Maryland

Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center is building a facility with an ASC in Fort Washington, Md.

Chesapeake Urology Associates opened an office and ASC in Annapolis, Md.

Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Health Care & Surgery Center is planning three new ASCs:

The Howard County Surgery Center in Columbia, Md.

The Surgery Center at Bellwood Farms in Rockwood, Md.

The REI IVF Surgery Center in Lutherville, Md.

Massachusetts

Medford, Mass.-based Lawrence Memorial Hospital opened a surgery center in partnership with local healthcare providers and surgeons.

Boston Children's Hospital is planning a $435 million suburban expansion, which will include an ASC.

Michigan

A church in Port Huron, Mich., is being converted into a medical center with a neurology and spine clinic, open MRI center and outpatient surgery center, local radio station WGRT reports.

SurgCenter Development is finishing an ASC in East Lansing, Mich.

Construction has begun on Mount Clemens, Mich.-based McLaren Macombs' $25 million surgery center.

Spectrum Health has filed a certificate of need for a $23.2 million cardiovascular ASC in Grand Rapids, Mich.

Bronson Healthcare kicked off construction on its new $19.3 million ASC in Kalamazoo, Mich., where the company is headquartered.

Minnesota

Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health plans to build an outpatient surgery center in a former shopping mall.

Developers broke ground May 20 on Surgical Care Affiliates' surgery center in partnership with Minneapolis-based Allina Health.

Ophthalmology practice Ovo Lasik + Lens is leasing space for a surgery center and clinic in St. Louis Park, Minn.

MNGI Digestive Health is building a new clinic and ASC in Vadnais Heights, Minn.

Plymouth (Minn.) Planning Commission unanimously approved a mixed-use development that will house a Twin Cities Orthopedics ASC and clinic.

Mississippi

Jackson (Miss.) Heart Clinic broke ground on a cardiovascular ASC and medical office building Sept. 7.

Missouri

Jefferson City (Mo.) Medical Group broke ground on its outpatient surgery center March 16, local NBC affiliate KOMU reported.

Cape Girardeau, Mo.-based SoutheastHealth is embarking on a $125 million expansion that includes an ASC and an orthopedics and sports medicine center.

The 12-physician Motion Orthopaedics completed the construction of an ASC, clinic and imaging center in Wentzville, Mo.

Jordan Valley Community Health broke ground on a women and children's clinic with an ASC in Springfield, Mo.

Montana

Ophthalmologist Clay Holley, MD, is building an ASC in Butte, Mont., according to an April 25 LinkedIn post.

A ribbon cutting ceremony took place for an ASC in Bozeman, Mont.

Benefis Health System is planning a facility with an ASC and specialty clinics in Helena, Mont.

Nebraska

Nevada

Construction is underway on a Las Vegas facility featuring an orthopedic ASC.

New Hampshire

Towson, Md.-based SurgCenter Development is moving forward with a new ASC development in New Hampshire, its first of 2021. It's expected to open in spring.

Dartmouth-Hitchcock opened a $62 million ASC in Manchester, N.H.

New Jersey

Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian is developing an 80,000-square-foot medical office building with an urgent care center and an ASC at a site in Clifton, N.J.

Morristown, N.J.-based Atlantic Health System is building an ASC in the Morristown Medical Center's Health Pavilion in Rockaway, N.J., according to an April 22 LinkedIn post.

New Mexico

Presbyterian Healthcare Services is opening a $34.5 million medical office building with an ASC in Rio Rancho, N.M.

New York

An ophthalmologist received approval to convert a restaurant into an ASC in New York, Buffalo Business First reported March 29.

White Plains (N.Y.) Hospital is opening an outpatient center on its campus this summer.

UBMD Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine is working with Buffalo, N.Y.-based Kaleida Health for a 160,000-square-foot medical office building and surgery center.

Catholic Health received state approval for a $66 million hospital in Lockport, N.Y., with an outpatient surgery center.

The University of Rochester is converting a former Sears building to an ASC in Henrietta, N.Y.

Sovereign Medical Group finished an ASC in New York City.

Montefiore Nyack (N.Y.) Hospital submitted an application for an orthopedic ambulatory care center to the town of Clarkstown's planning board.

Construction of a 5,000-square-foot full-service surgical center has been completed in a New York City shopping center for the American Endovascular & Amputation prevention group.

Women's health clinic Viva Eve opened a fibroid surgical center in New York City.

Excelsior Orthopedics is moving forward with its $6.2 million, two-phase eXpansion on an ASC affiliate, the Buffalo (N.Y.) Surgery Center.

North Carolina

Wilmington (N.C.) Eye is opening an ophthalmology ASC in late 2021, estimated to cost $7.5 million.

Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health received approval to build an outpatient surgery center on the campus of Cone Health MedCenter Kernersville (N.C.).

UNC Rex received regulatory approval to build an ASC at the ReX Wellness Center of Garner (N.C.).

North Dakota

The Center for Special Surgery broke ground on a $26 million medical campus with an ASC in West Fargo, N.D.

Ohio

Van Wert Health opened a surgery center in Van Wert, Ohio, according to a Jan. 20 report.

Columbus-based Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center is opening a $137.9 million outpatient health and surgery center in New Albany, Ohio, the City Scene Columbus reported April 21.

The Genesis HealthCare System of Zanesville broke ground on a $45 million medical center with an ASC in Coshocton, Ohio.

Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth and Cleveland-based University Hospitals are developing a multispecialty joint-venture ASC in Medina, Ohio, according to an April 27 news release.

Crystal Clinic opened an orthopedic hospital with an ASC Nov. 1 in Fairlawn, Ohio.

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Philadelphia-based MidLantic Urology opened a $3 million ASC in Wayne, Pa., MyChesCo reported April 9.

Pennsylvania Dermatology Partners in King of Prussia plans to open a cancer surgery center on the third floor of its new location, according to an April 9 press release.

ValueHealth is building a joint replacement facility with an ASC in Concord Township, Pa.

Excela Health finished a $10 million surgery center that will focus on cancer treatment at its Latrobe (Penn.) Hospital.

Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network is planning to build an ASC focused on infertility treatments.

Excela Health plans to build a $12 million ASC in Connellsville, Pa.

Rhode Island

Ortho Rhode Island opened an ASC in Warwick on March 29 and has since expanded its surgery offerings for knee procedures.

South Carolina

Columbia, S.C.-based Lexington Medical Center Northeast opened an urgent care, imaging center, and physical and occupational therapy facility, with more services planned, Cola Daily reported March 9.

Tidelands Health opened an ASC at its medical park in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Tennessee

A two-story multispecialty surgery center opened at Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro, Tenn.

Construction is underway on the United Surgical Partners International-affiliated Northridge Surgery Center in Hendersonville, Tenn.

Memphis, Tenn.-based OrthoSouth opened a redesigned surgery center in Germantown, a Memphis suburb.

Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center opened the Vanderbilt Health Belle Meade Surgery Center, a 50,000-square-foot multispecialty center with 18 exam rooms and seven operating suites.

Texas

San Antonio-based physician Lyssa Ochoa, MD, is opening an ASC to address the lack of healthcare services on the city's South Side, MySanAntonio reported April 30.

Houston-based Kelsey-Seybold Clinic is planning a clinic with an on-site ASC, the practice announced April 29.

The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio is building a major outpatient center to better serve one of the nation's fastest-growing populations. X X X X X

Kerrville, Texas-based Peterson Health plans to include a surgery center as part of an expansion.

A Texas orthopedic surgeon received approval to build an ASC and medical office building in Fredericksburg. X

Tenet-owned Baptist Health System is planning a campus with an ASC that could approach $400 million.

Humble, Texas-based Townsen Memorial opened an ASC in Spring, Texas. X X X X X X

Austin, Texas-based Advanced Pain Care opened a new ASC and completed its first case. X X

UT Health RGV is planning a cancer and surgery center in McAllen, Texas.

Perryton, Texas-based Ochiltree General Hospital is celebrating the beginning of construction of a surgery center on its campus.

UT Health San Antonio plans to build a $50 million medical office building with an ASC. X X X

Methodist Healthcare System of San Antonio broke ground on a project featuring a hospital, medical office building and ASC.

Advanced Pain Care opened a new outpatient surgical facility in South Austin, Texas. X

Utah

Intermountain Healthcare broke ground on a surgery center at The Orthopedic Specialty Hospital in Murray, Utah. X

Virginia

Two physician-owned groups entered into a joint venture Feb. 22, with Chesapeake (Va.) Regional Healthcare to open Chesapeake Regional Surgery at Virginia Beach. X X

Kaiser Permanente is planning a new facility with an ASC in Woodbridge, Va.

Arlington-based Virginia Hospital Center purchased a $34.5 million building to set up an orthopedic ASC. X

Virginia Physicians for Women opened a $16 million headquarters with an ASC in suburban Richmond, Va.

Washington

Vancouver (Wash.) Clinic broke ground on its medical office building with an ASC Feb. 9. X X X

Empire Eye Physicians completed its clinic and ASC in Spokane Valley, Wash. X

Northwest Eye Surgeons opened an ophthalmology clinic and ASC in Seattle. X

Wisconsin