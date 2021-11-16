Blue Cloud Pediatric Surgery Centers to add 4 California locations

Blue Cloud Pediatric Surgery Centers said it plans to expand its presence in California with four new locations.

The practice said it will add locations in Santa Maria, Atwater, Stockton and Parlier.

Blue Cloud Pediatric Surgery Centers provides dentistry and oral surgery to pediatric and special needs patients in Texas, Kansas, Florida, California and Ohio.

In September, the group was given a $15 million credit facility from CIBC Innovation Banking, which it said would be used to open more locations.