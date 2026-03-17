62-physician practice in Louisiana acquired 

Strategic Radiology has added Baton Rouge-based Radiology Associates, its 50th member practice, with the coalition now representing over 2,400 radiologists, Radiology Business reported March 16.

Radiology Associates brings 62 additional physicians to the coalition. Founded more than 70 years ago, the practice serves hospitals, outpatient centers and referring physicians across southern Louisiana.

The addition marks the fourth independent imaging group to join Strategic Radiology in 2026, following practices in Kentucky, Indiana and Wisconsin.