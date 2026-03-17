Borland Groover, USPI partner on GI ASC 

Borland Groover will break ground on Emerald Coast Endoscopy Center, a new outpatient clinic and ASC in Santa Rosa Beach, Fla., according to a March 17 news release shared with Becker’s.

The Jacksonville, Fla.-based gastroenterology practice will break ground March 23, with the 16,000-square-foot facility slated to open in Summer 2027. The ASC will be jointly owned and operated by Borland Groover and Tenet’s United Surgical Partners International, marking the sixth surgery center the two organizations have partnered on.

The facility will include six provider offices, one infusion room, 11 exam rooms and three procedure rooms equipped with endoscopy technology.