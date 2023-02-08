State-by state breakdown of 2022's 186 new ASCs

Here is a state-by-state breakdown of every new ASC Becker's reported on in 2022:
To add an ASC to this list, please email Patsy Newitt at pnewitt@beckershealthcare.com.
Alabama
- USA Health received state review board approval to build a 28,000-square-foot ASC on its Mobile campus.
- Infirmary ASC, a planned multispecialty center in Mobile, was approved by state officials.
- The Laser Eye Surgery Center of Florence, an eye ASC with two operating rooms and one procedure room, was approved by state officials.
- The Heart & Vascular Institute of Alabama was cleared to build a single-specialty ASC in Montgomery after facing opposition from other health systems and ASCs in the area.
- USA Health on May 24 broke ground on a 25,000-square-foot surgery center in Fairhope.
- Plans for the proposed Florence Eye Surgery Center were approved by the Alabama Certificate of Need Review Board.
Arizona
- Glendale-based Arrowhead Endoscopy Center opened in the summer of 2022.
- Tucson-based TMC HealthCare and MedCraft Healthcare Real Estate opened their $8 million ASC on TMC's Rincon campus.
- OrthoArizona cut the ribbon on its Pima Center, which includes an ASC, in Scottsdale.
- Mesa-based Surgery Center Services of America 12 new ASCs that have opened in the last six months or will open in the next six months.
- Scottsdale-based Apricus Health plans to add four ASCs in the state this year.
Arkansas
- Little Rock-based University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences is opening a urology ASC as part of its planned $20 million Health Specialty Center.
California
- Oakland-based Kaiser Permanente submitted applications for a building with an ASC in Folsom, Calif.
- Mission Viejo-based Providence Mission Hospital is building a multispecialty ASC as part of an expansion project.
- Porterville-based Sierra View Medical Center opened its new subspecialty ASC.
- The University of California Board of Regents approved a $579 million ASC at UC Davis Health's Sacramento campus.
- San Francisco-based Dignity Health opened a $13 million ASC.
- UC Davis Health is planning to build a medical campus with an ASC in Folsom.
- Orange-based ophthalmology practice Coastal Vision Medical Group opened an eye clinic and ASC in Chino.
- Visalia-based Kaweah Health opened its new Cardiothoracic Surgery Clinic.
Colorado
- Montrose Regional Health broke ground on its 80,000-square-foot facility that will house an ASC.
- Mercy Hospital began construction on a 13,500-square-foot ASC in Durango.
- BoulderCentre for Orthopedics and Spine is building a 37,000-square-foot facility with an ASC in Broomfield.
- Durango-based Centura Mercy Hospital has partnered with Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International and local physicians to build a new surgery center.
- The Steadman Clinic in Vail opened a medical facility with an ASC in Basalt.
Delaware
- Wilmington-based Nemours Children's Health is opening an ASC as part of its multimillion-dollar Pennsylvania expansion.
- Lewes-based Beebe Healthcare opened its new specialty surgery center in Rehoboth Beach.
Florida
- Gainesville-based UF Health and Jacksonville, Fla.-based Jax Spine and Pain Centers opened a $25 million multispecialty surgery center.
- Site work has begun on an 87-acre medical complex in Panama City Beach that will include an ASC.
- A $5 million medical center with an ASC is coming to Kissimmee.
- A former movie theater in Kissimmee is being converted into a medical office building that will be home to an ASC, a lab and a radiology center.
- Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare is planning a hospital and ASC in Port St. Lucie.
- Bradenton-based independent physician group Coastal Orthopedics is opening a facility with an ASC.
- Fort Myers-based Orthopedic Specialists of Southwest Florida broke ground on its new headquarters.
- Gainesville-based UF Health is building a $3.5 million ASC specializing in spine and pain management.
- The Digestive and Liver Center of Florida opened a second surgical center in Orlando.
- Borland Groover Clinic is building a $14.6 million gastroenterology ASC and medical office building in Orange Park.
- Lakeland Regional Health is planning a medical office building with an ASC.
- Florida Heart Associates completed the construction of an ASC in Fort Myers.
- AdventHealth is opening a $30 million building with an ASC at its health park in Lake Mary.
- The site for the new Flagler Health+ Durbin Park medical campus with an ASC in St. Johns County was cleared for construction.
- Borland Groover opened an endoscopy center in St. Augustine.
- Lee Health opened a women's cardiac surgery center at its Fort Myers-based Shipley Cardiothoracic Center.
Georgia
- Stockbridge-based Pain Care opened its fifth ASC, in Lawrenceville, Ga., and acquired an ASC from Georgia Pain and Spine.
- Atlanta-based Northside Hospital system is adding an ASC with its expansion in Snellville.
- Eye MD Surgery Center was approved to open in Bethlehem as Barrow County's first ASC.
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center-Braselton kicked off construction on a three-story ASC.
- Piedmont Physicians Medical Oncology Newton opened the Knox Surgical Center at the Piedmont Newton Hospital in Covington.
Hawaii
- Honolulu-based the Queen's Medical Center plans to open an ASC at its West Oahu location.
- Ohana Endoscopy Clinic was cleared to build a $2.5 million outpatient surgery center in Kapolei.
Idaho
- An orthopedic-focused ASC in Hayden is under construction.
- Oklahoma City-based Naadi Healthcare's plan to build an ASC in Lewiston cleared a hurdle.
- St. Luke's Health System discarded its plan to build an orthopedic hospital with medical offices in Boise in favor of a facility featuring an ASC and outpatient clinics.
Illinois
- The University of Illinois Chicago cut the ribbon on a $194 million project that features an ASC.
- A Chicago City Council panel recommended approval of a $700 million St. Anthony Hospital campus with an ASC.
Indiana
- Terre Haute-based Indiana Joint Replacement Institute is planning a 35,000-square-foot, $28 million facility that will include an ASC.
- American Pain Consortium, a network of interventional pain management practices and ASCs, opened an ASC in Lafayette.
- A surgeon from Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush in Chicago is planning to open an outpatient orthopedic surgery center in Chesterton.
- Franciscan Health and independent physician group Forté Sports Medicine and Orthopedics opened a facility housing an ASC in Carmel.
- Chicago-based Rush University System for Health opened an outpatient center in Munster, Ind.
Iowa
- Orthopedic care provider Iowa Ortho, based in Des Moines, plans to construct a 58,580-square-foot surgery center in Grimes.
- West Des Moines-based Iowa Clinic earned the city of Waukee's approval to build a surgery center.
- The Iowa Department of Public Health and the State Health Facilities Council approved plans to open an ASC in Ames, the city's first.
Kentucky
- Baptist Health reached the structural completion of its five-story outpatient campus with an ASC in Louisville.
- Cincinnati-based Mercy Health is opening a general surgery ASC in Draffenville.
- Danville-based Ephraim McDowell Health has opened a lung surgery center.
Louisiana
- St. Tammany Health began work on a $75 million outpatient surgery expansion in Covington.
Maryland
- The University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health broke ground on an ASC on its campus in Bel Air.
- National Spine & Pain Centers opened an ASC in Oxon Hill.
- The Urological Institute of Maryland completed the construction of an ASC in Timonium.
- Kaiser Permanente opened an outpatient-focused medical center with an ASC in Lutherville-Timonium.
- The Shore Medical Pavilion at Cambridge, a $53 million facility with an ASC, opened and began accepting patients.
Massachusetts
- Lowell General Hospital, Shields Health Care and local physicians opened an ASC in Chelmsford.
Michigan
- Grandville-based BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan broke ground on an orthopedic center and ASC in Grand Rapids.
- Southfield-based Beaumont Health opened an outpatient campus with an ASC.
- Detroit-based Henry Ford Health opened an outpatient medical center in Chelsea.
Minnesota
- Duluth-based Essentia Health opened a new multispecialty ASC.
- Aitkin-based Riverwood Healthcare Center is conducting a $45 million expansion of its surgery center.
- Minneapolis-based Allina Health opened a joint-venture ASC in Minneapolis.
- Minneapolis-based Allina Health broke ground on its multispecialty center with an ASC in Lakeville.
Mississippi
- Bienville Orthopaedic Specialists opened its renovated orthopedic ASC in Gautier.
- The University of Mississippi Medical Center asked the state's permission to build a nearly $64.5 million campus with an ASC in Ridgeland.
Missouri
- Healthcare developer Hammes broke ground on the 22,500-square-foot Blue River Surgery Center in Kansas City.
- St. Louis-based Barnes-Jewish Hospital started a joint venture ASC with physician group Washington University Physicians.
- Surgery Partners affiliate St. Peters (Mo.) Surgery Center opened.
- Jefferson City (Mo.) Medical Group opened a $17 million physician-owned ASC.
- Jefferson City-based Capital Regional Medical Center's 24,000-square-foot ASC opened in September.
Montana
- The Gallatin Valley Mall in Bozeman is undergoing a $50 million redevelopment that will turn a JCPenney into a 45,000-square-foot ASC from Broomfield, Colo.-based SCL Health and a clinic from Billings-based Ortho Montana.
- Billings Clinic in Bozeman opened a 140,000-square-foot multispecialty clinic with an ASC.
- Great Falls (Mont.) Clinic has planned a $7 million surgery center expansion.
Nebraska
- Lincoln-based Nebraska Neurosurgery Group completed its new offices and ASC this summer.
- Lincoln-based Nebraska Pain Institute opened a 40,000-square-foot, two-story building housing an ASC on the first floor.
Nevada
- The town of Pahrump broke ground on a new medical office building, the Pahrump Community Health Center, which will include a multispecialty ASC.
New Hampshire
- Somerville, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham opened a 62,000-square-foot center in Salem, N.H., with a four-operating-room ASC.
- HCA Healthcare and Portsmouth, N.H.-based Atlantic Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine opened a joint venture ASC in Portsmouth.
- Newington-based Coastal Surgical Center opened.
New Jersey
- Dermatology of Philadelphia expanded into New Jersey with an ASC in Marlton.
- Morristown-based Atlantic Health System opened a 15,000-square-foot ASC at its Morristown Medical Center Health Pavilion in Rockaway.
- Ridgewood-based Valley Health System is planning an ASC in Paramus.
- Paramus-based Bergen New Bridge Medical Center opened its newly renovated ASC.
- An 18-story complex with a surgery center was proposed in Jersey City.
- Cooper University Health Care is proposing to convert a former Sears building in Moorestown to a medical facility and ASC.
- Ardsley, N.Y.-based pain management practice Wellness and Surgery added a location in Clifton, N.J.
- Hackensack (N.J.) Meridian opened a surgery tower on its University Medical Center campus.
New York
- Buffalo-based ophthalmology group UBMD Ophthalmology is doubling the capacity of its Ross Eye Institute with an expansion project, which will include a new ASC.
- Northwell Health broke ground on the Katz Women's Surgical Center at Glen Cove Hospital.
- The Mount Sinai Health System in New York City opened a nearly $80 million outpatient health center in Manhattan's Harlem neighborhood.
- Amherst-based Atlas Surgery Center opened as the area's first neurosurgery ASC.
- University of Rochester Medical Center is converting a former Sears building within a mall to an orthopedic healthcare campus with an ASC.
- The Central Utica Building project, led by a group of local physicians, began construction on an ASC and medical office building in Utica.
North Carolina
- Three surgery center LLCs submitted a certificate of need application for a $28.3 million ASC in Pinehurst.
- Winston-Salem-based Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist received regulatory approval to open a $30.13 million ASC in Greensboro, N.C.
- Wilmington (N.C.) Health filed a certificate of need application with the state to build a new $5.8 million ASC.
- Carolina Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Center, OrthoCarolina and Neuroscience & Spine Center of the Carolinas are partnering with Gastonia-based CaroMont Health to build a joint venture orthopedic and spine ASC.
- Raleigh-based Compass Surgical Partners joined with Greenville, S.C.-based Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital and local physicians to build an ASC.
- Charlotte-based Novant Health is constructing a $12 million medical office building on its Brunswick County campus in Bolivia.
- Wilmington (N.C.) Health, a multispecialty clinic, opened its first ASC.
- Atrium Health opened a $150 million hospital campus with an ASC, its largest in nearly 40 years, in Stallings.
- Raleigh Neurological Clinic and Compass Surgical Partners opened a joint venture ASC in Raleigh.
Ohio
- Cleveland-based University Hospitals broke ground on a health campus in Amherst that will include a two-story medical office building and an orthopedic-focused ASC.
- A two-story, 48,000-square-foot facility medical complex with an ASC is coming to the Columbus area.
- Cleveland-based Apex Dermatology and Skin Surgery Center opened an office in Ashtabula.
- Genesis Coshocton Medical Center in Coshocton is on track to open in April. The $45 million, 60,000-square-foot facility will include an ASC, overnight patient observation unit with 10 beds, an imaging department, a lab and an emergency department.
- Cleveland Clinic broke ground on a $177 million expansion that will feature an ophthalmology ASC.
- The design of Nationwide Children's Hospital's new orthopedic ASC in Columbus has been completed.
- Salem Regional Medical Center broke ground on a freestanding outpatient pavilion and ASC.
- Cincinnati-based Best Surgery and Therapies held a grand opening for its orthopedic ASC.
- The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center opened a $161.2 million outpatient campus with an ASC in Dublin in September.
Oregon
- Sioux Falls, S.D.-based orthopedic chain InReach Physical Therapy is opening an outpatient clinic in Hillsboro, Ore., with network partner Physical Rehabilitation Network.
Pennsylvania
- State College, Pa.-based Mount Nittany Health opened its new $90 million outpatient center in Patton.
- Developer Mediplex Property Group opened a 17,200-square-foot medical complex in Fort Washington.
- ASC Aestique plans to open a 15,000-square-foot center in Unity Township.
- Danville-based Geisinger has completed construction on its $80 million specialty outpatient center in Pittston Township.
- Cardiovascular Experts of Central Pennsylvania opened a cardiology ASC in Camp Hill.
- Danville-based Geisinger Health Systems plans to develop a $500 million to $600 million hospital with an ASC.
- Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine Health broke ground on a $14.5 million ASC.
- Mediplex Property Group has started converting a building in King of Prussia to an ASC.
Rhode Island
- Providence-based Brown Surgical Associates is launching a comprehensive hernia surgery center.
South Carolina
- A general surgeon and radiologist received approval to build a private ASC in Orangeburg.
Tennessee
- Dickson Medical Associates has broken ground on a new ASC on Dickson's campus.
- Nashville-based HCA Healthcare's ambulatory surgery division opened its new Southern Joint Surgery Center with seven physician partners in downtown Nashville.
- The University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville opened its new orthopedic institute. The 91,000-square-foot, three-story facility includes on-site imaging diagnostics, physical therapy and rehabilitative care, an orthopedic ASC and a research center.
- The Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for a medical office building that includes an independent spine and orthopedic ASC.
- Chattanooga-based Center for Sports Medicine & Orthopaedics broke ground on an ASC.
Texas
- UT Health San Antonio is building an outpatient and surgery center in the city.
- Kerrville-based Peterson Health broke ground on its new ASC, the Amanda and J. David Williams Surgery Center.
- A 19,664-square-foot ASC is being constructed inside the Ascension Seton Georgetown medical office building.
- Construction on the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley's upcoming McAllen Academic Medical Campus, which includes an ASC, is underway.
- Ascension Seton Health Center Georgetown broke ground on a 60,000-square-foot building that will house a 19,664-square-foot surgery center.
- Pearland-based Kelsey-Seybold Clinic broke ground on a 135,000-square-foot expansion of its Fort Bend Medical and Diagnostic Center in Sugar Land, which will add an ASC.
- Kelsey-Seybold plans to open a 165,000-square-foot medical campus in Spring that will include an ASC and a cancer center and offer primary and specialty care services.
- Healthcare Solutions Holdings committed $85 million to the development of a new medical campus in Sealy that will include an ASC.
- Graham Regional Medical Center requested American Rescue Plan Act funding for a $4 million ASC project.
- The Austin-based University of Texas System board of regents approved a $145.7 million cancer and surgery center at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley's McAllen Academic Medical Campus.
- Kelsey-Seybold is building an ASC in Webster, a Houston suburb.
- Construction is underway on the Redbud Surgery Center, a $1 million project in Austin.
- Chicago-based Regent Surgical Health is partnering with Ascension Texas for a robotic-equipped joint venture orthopedic ASC in Austin.
- Victoria-based Citizens Medical Center opened a surgery center in Port Lavaca.
- Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International, a Tenet Healthcare subsidiary, is building a medical office building and ASC in Schertz through partnership with a group of physician investors.
- Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White is opening a multispecialty ASC in Southlake.
- Kerrville-based Peterson Health secured a $1.6 million grant that will help prepare the site for its $44 million surgical center.
- Private equity firm Hammes Partners is building an $18 million medical plaza with an ASC in McAllen.
- Texoma Medical Center opened an ASC in Denison to offload burden from its main hospital.
- Fort Worth-based Medical City Alliance opened an outpatient surgery center on its campus.
- Healthcare real estate firm Caddis is building a medical office building with an ASC in Frisco.
- Ochiltree General Hospital in Perryton is building a 6,000-square-foot, $5 million surgery center.
- Arkansas Heart Hospital is building a cardiology ASC and clinic in Texarkana.
- University of Texas Health San Antonio has begun construction on a $50 million ASC and outpatient services building.
Utah
- St. George Regional Hospital, part of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare, opened an orthopedic- and urology-focused ASC.
- St. George-based Vista Healthcare built an ASC in Vineyard, Utah.
Vermont
- The Green Mountain Care Board, a Vermont regulatory body, approved a $5 million ASC.
Virginia
- McLean-based Holzman Solomon Vision Partners is opening an ASC.
- Dulles-based StoneSprings Hospital Center opened an orthopedic ASC in Sterling, Va.
- Blacksburg-based LewisGale Hospital Montgomery broke ground on a $15.9 million surgery center project.
Washington
- Vancouver Clinic and healthcare real estate developer PMB opened a facility with an ASC in Vancouver.
- Skagit Regional Health completed structural work on its new ASC in Mount Vernon.
Washington, D.C.
- Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser, Universal Health Services, George Washington University and Children's National Hospital broke ground on a medical center with an ambulatory pavilion.
Wisconsin
- Madison-based UW Health is moving forward with its new ASC.
- Altoona-based Chippewa Valley Orthopedics and Sports Medicine and its partner, physician-owned management and development company Surgical Management Professionals, are building a new clinic and ASC.
- Froedtert Health and Medical College of Wisconsin is planning a $43 million project that would include an ASC in Sheboygan.
- Mayo Clinic is building a hospital connected to a cancer and surgery center in La Crosse.
- Bellin Health is moving forward with plans to build an ASC in Ashwaubenon.
- Green Bay-based Prevea Health built a multispecialty ASC next to the Prevea St. Mary's Health Center.