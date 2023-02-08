State-by state breakdown of 2022's 186 new ASCs

Here is a state-by-state breakdown of every new ASC Becker's reported on in 2022:

Alabama

USA Health received state review board approval to build a 28,000-square-foot ASC on its Mobile campus. Infirmary ASC, a planned multispecialty center in Mobile, was approved by state officials. The Laser Eye Surgery Center of Florence, an eye ASC with two operating rooms and one procedure room, was approved by state officials. The Heart & Vascular Institute of Alabama was cleared to build a single-specialty ASC in Montgomery after facing opposition from other health systems and ASCs in the area. USA Health on May 24 broke ground on a 25,000-square-foot surgery center in Fairhope. Plans for the proposed Florence Eye Surgery Center were approved by the Alabama Certificate of Need Review Board.

Arizona

Glendale-based Arrowhead Endoscopy Center opened in the summer of 2022. Tucson-based TMC HealthCare and MedCraft Healthcare Real Estate opened their $8 million ASC on TMC's Rincon campus. OrthoArizona cut the ribbon on its Pima Center, which includes an ASC, in Scottsdale. Mesa-based Surgery Center Services of America 12 new ASCs that have opened in the last six months or will open in the next six months. Scottsdale-based Apricus Health plans to add four ASCs in the state this year.

Arkansas

Little Rock-based University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences is opening a urology ASC as part of its planned $20 million Health Specialty Center.

California

Oakland-based Kaiser Permanente submitted applications for a building with an ASC in Folsom, Calif. Mission Viejo-based Providence Mission Hospital is building a multispecialty ASC as part of an expansion project. Porterville-based Sierra View Medical Center opened its new subspecialty ASC. The University of California Board of Regents approved a $579 million ASC at UC Davis Health's Sacramento campus. San Francisco-based Dignity Health opened a $13 million ASC. UC Davis Health is planning to build a medical campus with an ASC in Folsom. Orange-based ophthalmology practice Coastal Vision Medical Group opened an eye clinic and ASC in Chino. Visalia-based Kaweah Health opened its new Cardiothoracic Surgery Clinic.

Colorado

Montrose Regional Health broke ground on its 80,000-square-foot facility that will house an ASC. Mercy Hospital began construction on a 13,500-square-foot ASC in Durango. BoulderCentre for Orthopedics and Spine is building a 37,000-square-foot facility with an ASC in Broomfield. Durango-based Centura Mercy Hospital has partnered with Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International and local physicians to build a new surgery center. The Steadman Clinic in Vail opened a medical facility with an ASC in Basalt.

Delaware

Wilmington-based Nemours Children's Health is opening an ASC as part of its multimillion-dollar Pennsylvania expansion. Lewes-based Beebe Healthcare opened its new specialty surgery center in Rehoboth Beach.

Florida

Gainesville-based UF Health and Jacksonville, Fla.-based Jax Spine and Pain Centers opened a $25 million multispecialty surgery center. Site work has begun on an 87-acre medical complex in Panama City Beach that will include an ASC. A $5 million medical center with an ASC is coming to Kissimmee. A former movie theater in Kissimmee is being converted into a medical office building that will be home to an ASC, a lab and a radiology center. Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare is planning a hospital and ASC in Port St. Lucie. Bradenton-based independent physician group Coastal Orthopedics is opening a facility with an ASC. Fort Myers-based Orthopedic Specialists of Southwest Florida broke ground on its new headquarters. Gainesville-based UF Health is building a $3.5 million ASC specializing in spine and pain management. The Digestive and Liver Center of Florida opened a second surgical center in Orlando. Borland Groover Clinic is building a $14.6 million gastroenterology ASC and medical office building in Orange Park. Lakeland Regional Health is planning a medical office building with an ASC. Florida Heart Associates completed the construction of an ASC in Fort Myers. AdventHealth is opening a $30 million building with an ASC at its health park in Lake Mary. The site for the new Flagler Health+ Durbin Park medical campus with an ASC in St. Johns County was cleared for construction. Borland Groover opened an endoscopy center in St. Augustine. Lee Health opened a women's cardiac surgery center at its Fort Myers-based Shipley Cardiothoracic Center.

Georgia

Stockbridge-based Pain Care opened its fifth ASC, in Lawrenceville, Ga., and acquired an ASC from Georgia Pain and Spine. Atlanta-based Northside Hospital system is adding an ASC with its expansion in Snellville. Eye MD Surgery Center was approved to open in Bethlehem as Barrow County's first ASC. Northeast Georgia Medical Center-Braselton kicked off construction on a three-story ASC. Piedmont Physicians Medical Oncology Newton opened the Knox Surgical Center at the Piedmont Newton Hospital in Covington.

Hawaii

Honolulu-based the Queen's Medical Center plans to open an ASC at its West Oahu location. Ohana Endoscopy Clinic was cleared to build a $2.5 million outpatient surgery center in Kapolei.

Idaho

An orthopedic-focused ASC in Hayden is under construction. Oklahoma City-based Naadi Healthcare's plan to build an ASC in Lewiston cleared a hurdle. St. Luke's Health System discarded its plan to build an orthopedic hospital with medical offices in Boise in favor of a facility featuring an ASC and outpatient clinics.

Illinois

The University of Illinois Chicago cut the ribbon on a $194 million project that features an ASC. A Chicago City Council panel recommended approval of a $700 million St. Anthony Hospital campus with an ASC.

Indiana

Terre Haute-based Indiana Joint Replacement Institute is planning a 35,000-square-foot, $28 million facility that will include an ASC. American Pain Consortium, a network of interventional pain management practices and ASCs, opened an ASC in Lafayette. A surgeon from Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush in Chicago is planning to open an outpatient orthopedic surgery center in Chesterton. Franciscan Health and independent physician group Forté Sports Medicine and Orthopedics opened a facility housing an ASC in Carmel. Chicago-based Rush University System for Health opened an outpatient center in Munster, Ind.

Iowa

Orthopedic care provider Iowa Ortho, based in Des Moines, plans to construct a 58,580-square-foot surgery center in Grimes. West Des Moines-based Iowa Clinic earned the city of Waukee's approval to build a surgery center. The Iowa Department of Public Health and the State Health Facilities Council approved plans to open an ASC in Ames, the city's first.

Kentucky

Baptist Health reached the structural completion of its five-story outpatient campus with an ASC in Louisville. Cincinnati-based Mercy Health is opening a general surgery ASC in Draffenville. Danville-based Ephraim McDowell Health has opened a lung surgery center.

Louisiana

St. Tammany Health began work on a $75 million outpatient surgery expansion in Covington.

Maryland

The University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health broke ground on an ASC on its campus in Bel Air. National Spine & Pain Centers opened an ASC in Oxon Hill. The Urological Institute of Maryland completed the construction of an ASC in Timonium. Kaiser Permanente opened an outpatient-focused medical center with an ASC in Lutherville-Timonium. The Shore Medical Pavilion at Cambridge, a $53 million facility with an ASC, opened and began accepting patients.

Massachusetts

Lowell General Hospital, Shields Health Care and local physicians opened an ASC in Chelmsford.

Michigan

Grandville-based BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan broke ground on an orthopedic center and ASC in Grand Rapids. Southfield-based Beaumont Health opened an outpatient campus with an ASC. Detroit-based Henry Ford Health opened an outpatient medical center in Chelsea.

Minnesota

Duluth-based Essentia Health opened a new multispecialty ASC. Aitkin-based Riverwood Healthcare Center is conducting a $45 million expansion of its surgery center. Minneapolis-based Allina Health opened a joint-venture ASC in Minneapolis. Minneapolis-based Allina Health broke ground on its multispecialty center with an ASC in Lakeville.

Mississippi

Bienville Orthopaedic Specialists opened its renovated orthopedic ASC in Gautier. The University of Mississippi Medical Center asked the state's permission to build a nearly $64.5 million campus with an ASC in Ridgeland.

Missouri

Healthcare developer Hammes broke ground on the 22,500-square-foot Blue River Surgery Center in Kansas City. St. Louis-based Barnes-Jewish Hospital started a joint venture ASC with physician group Washington University Physicians. Surgery Partners affiliate St. Peters (Mo.) Surgery Center opened. Jefferson City (Mo.) Medical Group opened a $17 million physician-owned ASC. Jefferson City-based Capital Regional Medical Center's 24,000-square-foot ASC opened in September.

Montana

The Gallatin Valley Mall in Bozeman is undergoing a $50 million redevelopment that will turn a JCPenney into a 45,000-square-foot ASC from Broomfield, Colo.-based SCL Health and a clinic from Billings-based Ortho Montana. Billings Clinic in Bozeman opened a 140,000-square-foot multispecialty clinic with an ASC. Great Falls (Mont.) Clinic has planned a $7 million surgery center expansion.

Nebraska

Lincoln-based Nebraska Neurosurgery Group completed its new offices and ASC this summer. Lincoln-based Nebraska Pain Institute opened a 40,000-square-foot, two-story building housing an ASC on the first floor.

Nevada

The town of Pahrump broke ground on a new medical office building, the Pahrump Community Health Center, which will include a multispecialty ASC.

New Hampshire

Somerville, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham opened a 62,000-square-foot center in Salem, N.H., with a four-operating-room ASC. HCA Healthcare and Portsmouth, N.H.-based Atlantic Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine opened a joint venture ASC in Portsmouth. Newington-based Coastal Surgical Center opened.

New Jersey

Dermatology of Philadelphia expanded into New Jersey with an ASC in Marlton. Morristown-based Atlantic Health System opened a 15,000-square-foot ASC at its Morristown Medical Center Health Pavilion in Rockaway. Ridgewood-based Valley Health System is planning an ASC in Paramus. Paramus-based Bergen New Bridge Medical Center opened its newly renovated ASC. An 18-story complex with a surgery center was proposed in Jersey City. Cooper University Health Care is proposing to convert a former Sears building in Moorestown to a medical facility and ASC. Ardsley, N.Y.-based pain management practice Wellness and Surgery added a location in Clifton, N.J. Hackensack (N.J.) Meridian opened a surgery tower on its University Medical Center campus.

New York

Buffalo-based ophthalmology group UBMD Ophthalmology is doubling the capacity of its Ross Eye Institute with an expansion project, which will include a new ASC. Northwell Health broke ground on the Katz Women's Surgical Center at Glen Cove Hospital. The Mount Sinai Health System in New York City opened a nearly $80 million outpatient health center in Manhattan's Harlem neighborhood. Amherst-based Atlas Surgery Center opened as the area's first neurosurgery ASC. University of Rochester Medical Center is converting a former Sears building within a mall to an orthopedic healthcare campus with an ASC. The Central Utica Building project, led by a group of local physicians, began construction on an ASC and medical office building in Utica.

North Carolina

Three surgery center LLCs submitted a certificate of need application for a $28.3 million ASC in Pinehurst. Winston-Salem-based Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist received regulatory approval to open a $30.13 million ASC in Greensboro, N.C. Wilmington (N.C.) Health filed a certificate of need application with the state to build a new $5.8 million ASC. Carolina Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Center, OrthoCarolina and Neuroscience & Spine Center of the Carolinas are partnering with Gastonia-based CaroMont Health to build a joint venture orthopedic and spine ASC. Raleigh-based Compass Surgical Partners joined with Greenville, S.C.-based Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital and local physicians to build an ASC. Charlotte-based Novant Health is constructing a $12 million medical office building on its Brunswick County campus in Bolivia. Wilmington (N.C.) Health, a multispecialty clinic, opened its first ASC. Atrium Health opened a $150 million hospital campus with an ASC, its largest in nearly 40 years, in Stallings. Raleigh Neurological Clinic and Compass Surgical Partners opened a joint venture ASC in Raleigh.

Ohio

Cleveland-based University Hospitals broke ground on a health campus in Amherst that will include a two-story medical office building and an orthopedic-focused ASC. A two-story, 48,000-square-foot facility medical complex with an ASC is coming to the Columbus area. Cleveland-based Apex Dermatology and Skin Surgery Center opened an office in Ashtabula. Genesis Coshocton Medical Center in Coshocton is on track to open in April. The $45 million, 60,000-square-foot facility will include an ASC, overnight patient observation unit with 10 beds, an imaging department, a lab and an emergency department. Cleveland Clinic broke ground on a $177 million expansion that will feature an ophthalmology ASC. The design of Nationwide Children's Hospital's new orthopedic ASC in Columbus has been completed. Salem Regional Medical Center broke ground on a freestanding outpatient pavilion and ASC. Cincinnati-based Best Surgery and Therapies held a grand opening for its orthopedic ASC. The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center opened a $161.2 million outpatient campus with an ASC in Dublin in September.

Oregon

Sioux Falls, S.D.-based orthopedic chain InReach Physical Therapy is opening an outpatient clinic in Hillsboro, Ore., with network partner Physical Rehabilitation Network.

Pennsylvania

State College, Pa.-based Mount Nittany Health opened its new $90 million outpatient center in Patton. Developer Mediplex Property Group opened a 17,200-square-foot medical complex in Fort Washington. ASC Aestique plans to open a 15,000-square-foot center in Unity Township. Danville-based Geisinger has completed construction on its $80 million specialty outpatient center in Pittston Township. Cardiovascular Experts of Central Pennsylvania opened a cardiology ASC in Camp Hill. Danville-based Geisinger Health Systems plans to develop a $500 million to $600 million hospital with an ASC. Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine Health broke ground on a $14.5 million ASC. Mediplex Property Group has started converting a building in King of Prussia to an ASC.

Rhode Island

Providence-based Brown Surgical Associates is launching a comprehensive hernia surgery center.

South Carolina

A general surgeon and radiologist received approval to build a private ASC in Orangeburg.

Tennessee

Dickson Medical Associates has broken ground on a new ASC on Dickson's campus. Nashville-based HCA Healthcare's ambulatory surgery division opened its new Southern Joint Surgery Center with seven physician partners in downtown Nashville. The University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville opened its new orthopedic institute. The 91,000-square-foot, three-story facility includes on-site imaging diagnostics, physical therapy and rehabilitative care, an orthopedic ASC and a research center. The Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for a medical office building that includes an independent spine and orthopedic ASC. Chattanooga-based Center for Sports Medicine & Orthopaedics broke ground on an ASC.

Texas

UT Health San Antonio is building an outpatient and surgery center in the city. Kerrville-based Peterson Health broke ground on its new ASC, the Amanda and J. David Williams Surgery Center. A 19,664-square-foot ASC is being constructed inside the Ascension Seton Georgetown medical office building. Construction on the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley's upcoming McAllen Academic Medical Campus, which includes an ASC, is underway. Ascension Seton Health Center Georgetown broke ground on a 60,000-square-foot building that will house a 19,664-square-foot surgery center. Pearland-based Kelsey-Seybold Clinic broke ground on a 135,000-square-foot expansion of its Fort Bend Medical and Diagnostic Center in Sugar Land, which will add an ASC. Kelsey-Seybold plans to open a 165,000-square-foot medical campus in Spring that will include an ASC and a cancer center and offer primary and specialty care services. Healthcare Solutions Holdings committed $85 million to the development of a new medical campus in Sealy that will include an ASC. Graham Regional Medical Center requested American Rescue Plan Act funding for a $4 million ASC project. The Austin-based University of Texas System board of regents approved a $145.7 million cancer and surgery center at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley's McAllen Academic Medical Campus. Kelsey-Seybold is building an ASC in Webster, a Houston suburb. Construction is underway on the Redbud Surgery Center, a $1 million project in Austin. Chicago-based Regent Surgical Health is partnering with Ascension Texas for a robotic-equipped joint venture orthopedic ASC in Austin. Victoria-based Citizens Medical Center opened a surgery center in Port Lavaca. Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International, a Tenet Healthcare subsidiary, is building a medical office building and ASC in Schertz through partnership with a group of physician investors. Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White is opening a multispecialty ASC in Southlake. Kerrville-based Peterson Health secured a $1.6 million grant that will help prepare the site for its $44 million surgical center. Private equity firm Hammes Partners is building an $18 million medical plaza with an ASC in McAllen. Texoma Medical Center opened an ASC in Denison to offload burden from its main hospital. Fort Worth-based Medical City Alliance opened an outpatient surgery center on its campus. Healthcare real estate firm Caddis is building a medical office building with an ASC in Frisco. Ochiltree General Hospital in Perryton is building a 6,000-square-foot, $5 million surgery center. Arkansas Heart Hospital is building a cardiology ASC and clinic in Texarkana. University of Texas Health San Antonio has begun construction on a $50 million ASC and outpatient services building.

Utah

St. George Regional Hospital, part of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare, opened an orthopedic- and urology-focused ASC. St. George-based Vista Healthcare built an ASC in Vineyard, Utah.

Vermont

The Green Mountain Care Board, a Vermont regulatory body, approved a $5 million ASC.

Virginia

McLean-based Holzman Solomon Vision Partners is opening an ASC. Dulles-based StoneSprings Hospital Center opened an orthopedic ASC in Sterling, Va. Blacksburg-based LewisGale Hospital Montgomery broke ground on a $15.9 million surgery center project.

Washington

Vancouver Clinic and healthcare real estate developer PMB opened a facility with an ASC in Vancouver. Skagit Regional Health completed structural work on its new ASC in Mount Vernon.

Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser, Universal Health Services, George Washington University and Children's National Hospital broke ground on a medical center with an ambulatory pavilion.

Wisconsin