Borland Groover has opened an endoscopy center in St. Augustine, Fla.

The 13,000-square-foot center features four procedure rooms, 30 exam rooms and an expanded infusion suite. The ASC will offer endoscopy procedures, colonoscopies and colonoscopy screenings, among other services.

Borland Groover's more than 60 physicians treat patients at more than 28 locations throughout Florida.