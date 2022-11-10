Hammes breaks ground on 22,500-square-foot Kansas City ASC

Healthcare developer Hammes broke ground on the 22,500-square-foot Blue River Surgery Center in Kansas City, Mo., on Nov. 1.

The ASC is being developed by HCA Healthcare's Mid-America division and over 20 physician partners.

The center will have five operating rooms, two specialty procedure rooms for orthopedics, gastroenterology and other specialty cases.

The center is expected to open in late 2023.

"The upcoming opening of Blue River Surgery Center will bring convenient outpatient care to our community in a new, state-of-the-art facility," Rebecca Eckhoff, vice president of operations for HCA Healthcare's Mid-America ASC division, said in a Nov. 10 press release. "We are pleased to partner with Hammes, a trusted partner of HCA Healthcare, on this well-executed project."