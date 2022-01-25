New Jersey hospital wants to convert former Sears building to ASC 

Cooper University Health Care is proposing to convert a former Sears building in Moorestown, N.J., to a medical facility and ASC, the Courier Post reported Jan. 25.

The proposed 166,000-square-foot, three-story building would offer outpatient services and feature physician practices, an imaging department and a radiation oncology suite for cancer patients.

Camden, N.J.-based Cooper University Health Care acquired the site in 2021 for $10 million. The health system is seeking preliminary and final major site plan approval from the township’s planning board.