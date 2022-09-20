Healthcare Solutions Holdings to open $85M Texas medical campus with ASC

Healthcare Solutions Holdings committed $85 million to the development of a new medical campus in Sealy, Texas, that will contain a multispeciality ASC, two medical office buildings — one with a clinical space — and two Advance Care Medical complexes.

Kannappan Krishnaswamy, MD, has joined as the medical director for the Houston region as Healthcare Solutions Holdings is working to identify 20 additional locations to develop Advance Medical Care locations within the metropolitan market.

The ASC is set to open in mid-2024.

"Healthcare Solutions Holdings is committed to investing in communities to fill the gap in affordable healthcare options," Jonathan Loutzenhiser, Healthcare Solutions' executive director, said in a Sept. 20 press release. "We foresee the collaboration with Dr. Krishnaswamy as key to expanding Healthcare Solutions Holdings' medical facilities statewide and ensuring better health outcomes for more patients."