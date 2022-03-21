Borland Groover planning $14.6M GI ASC 

Borland Groover Clinic is building a $14.6 million gastroenterology ASC and medical office building in Orange Park, Fla., Jacksonville Daily Record reported March 18.

The Jacksonville, Fla.-based GI company is applying for a grant from the Clay County Board of County Commissioners, and the application is on the board's March 22 meeting agenda. If approved, the grant would pay Borland Groover after the 14,000-square-foot facility has been operating for a year and if at least 10 full-time jobs are retained.

According to the report, the facility will create 49 jobs, "all of which are expected to exceed the average Clay County wage of $39,605."