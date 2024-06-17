Illinois physician sentenced to 8 years for $1.2M Medicare fraud scheme

A physician in Oak Park, Ill., was sentenced to eight years in prison for his role in a $1.2 million Medicaid fraud scheme.

William McMiller, MD, owned Dr. Bill's Learning Center and offered tutoring services as well as clinical therapy and psychiatric services, the Illinois Attorney General said in a June 13 news release. Dr. McMiller and his niece, who handled the organization's billing, submitted numerous claims to the Illinois Medicaid program for psychotherapy and medical services that weren't provided.

The niece, Jonise Williams, previously pleaded guilty to vendor fraud and was sentenced to probation.