Texas hospital opens new outpatient surgery center

Fort Worth, Texas-based Medical City Alliance opened an outpatient surgery center on its campus.

The new facility, Medical City Surgery Center Alliance, is 18,630 square feet, according to a March 30 news release shared with Becker's.

The ASC has four operating rooms, two procedure rooms, two private recovery rooms and a separate pediatric recovery area.

The center is operated in collaboration with 17 physician partners and Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

Medical City Surgery Center Alliance is part of Medical City Healthcare's capital investment initiative of more than $1.1 billion spent or committed over five years across the Medical City Healthcare system, according to the news release.

