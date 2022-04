Private equity firm Hammes Partners is building an $18 million medical plaza with an ASC in McAllen, Texas, Milwaukee Business Journal reported April 8.

The Jackson Medical Plaza will house the McAllen Endoscopy Center, a joint venture between physicians and HCA Healthcare, as well as gastroenterology practice Texas Digestive Specialists.

The Milwaukee-based firm is slated to complete the 43,000-square-foot facility next year.