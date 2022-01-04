Prevea Health to open multispecialty ASC in Wisconsin

Green Bay, Wis.-based Prevea Health is building a multispecialty ASC next to the Prevea St. Mary's Health Center, Fox11 News reported Jan. 4.

The 35,000-square-foot surgery center will have four operating rooms, 10 procedure rooms, eight post-anesthesia care unit rooms and nearly 30 surgical prep and recovery rooms.

The ASC's services will include colonoscopy, tonsillectomy, kidney stone removal, breast reduction, hip and knee procedures and cataract surgery.

The facility is expected to open in May.