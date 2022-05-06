Mount Sinai to construct $80M outpatient center in NYC

The Mount Sinai Health System in New York City is creating a nearly $80 million outpatient health center in Manhattan's Harlem neighborhood.

The Mount Sinai-Harlem Health Center will offer medical and surgical specialty care including cardiology and orthopedics, according to a May 6 press release. It will also provide primary care, outpatient mental health care, HIV/AIDS care and dentistry.

The center will also offer on-site radiology, laboratory and pharmacy services.

The facility is expected to be completed this fall.