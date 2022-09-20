Intermountain hospital opens orthopedic, urology focused ASC

St. George (Utah) Regional Hospital, which is part of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare, opened an orthopedic and urology focused ASC, St. George News reported Sept. 19.

The St. George Surgery Center has four specialized operating rooms offering same-day urology and orthopedic surgeries.

"We know the cost of care is high, and this new facility will be a major step in making it more affordable," Zachary Leitze, MD, an orthopedic surgeon at the ASC, told St. George News. "This facility can potentially reduce the cost of surgery by 20 percent to 50 percent for common orthopedic procedures."