Mass General Brigham opens 62K-square-foot center with ASC

Mass General Brigham has opened a 62,000-square-foot center in Salem, N.H., with a four-operating room ASC, according to a report from the New England Real Estate Journal.

The center will provide care for patients living in Southern New Hampshire and the Merrimack Valley.

The three-floor center will also have radiology services and 30 exam rooms, and is expected to create 250 jobs in the region.

"Mass General Brigham is now able to provide the world-class care that we are known for to more people in New Hampshire, closer to home," Anne Klibanski, MD, president and CEO of Mass General Brigham, told the Journal. "Local health centers like this one encourage preventative care, deliver outpatient services, and meet the growing need for behavioral health services that we are seeing today, all in one place."