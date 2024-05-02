ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

Oregon becomes 1st state to change 'PA' title

Claire Wallace -  

Gov. Tina Kotek has signed legislation making Oregon the first state in the country to officially change the title of "physician assistant" to "physician associate." 

The Oregon Society of Physician Associates is hopeful that this change will give patients a better understanding of the roles and responsibilities of PAs and build on the work that OSPA has championed in recent years to modernize the way PAs practice medicine in Oregon, according to an April 5 press release. 

The new law will go into effect on June 6, and the Oregon Medical Board will establish regulations and guidelines.

