Ground broken for Wisconsin joint venture orthopedic ASC

Altoona, Wis.-based Chippewa Valley Orthopedics and Sports Medicine and its partner, physician-owned management and development company Surgical Management Professionals, are building a new clinic and ASC, The Chronotype reported Aug. 23.

The CedarCrest Surgery Center will be a more than 30,000-square-foot facility in Rice Lake, the report said. All of Chippewa Valley Orthopedics and Sports Medicine's subspecialists will perform procedures at the new ASC.

Groundbreaking took place Aug. 22, and the center is expected to open in summer 2023.