New $13M California ASC to offer services from 70 physicians

Marcus Robertson -   Print  |

Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large
Save to MyBeckers

San Francisco-based Dignity Health is opening a $13 million ASC, The Sacramento Bee reported April 12.

Citrus Heights (Calif.) Ambulatory Surgery Center is a joint venture between the health system and Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International, the report said. About 70 physicians are expected to serve patients in the ASC.

The 16,000-square-foot facility includes services in orthopedics, gastroenterology, general surgery, otolaryngology, podiatry and pain management.

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast