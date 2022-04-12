New $13M California ASC to offer services from 70 physicians

San Francisco-based Dignity Health is opening a $13 million ASC, The Sacramento Bee reported April 12.

Citrus Heights (Calif.) Ambulatory Surgery Center is a joint venture between the health system and Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International, the report said. About 70 physicians are expected to serve patients in the ASC.

The 16,000-square-foot facility includes services in orthopedics, gastroenterology, general surgery, otolaryngology, podiatry and pain management.