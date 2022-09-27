Kaiser Permanente building second ASC in Folsom

Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente submitted applications for a 260,000-square-foot medical office building with an ASC in Folsom, the Sacramento Business Journal reported Sept. 27.

The new facility will be next to its existing ASC in Folsom, the report said. In addition to a surgery center, the building will house an urgent care and more than 90 clinical offices.

The project, which "represents an increasing shift of care from hospitals to outpatient settings," does not have an estimated completion date, the report said.