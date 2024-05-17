New York physician sentenced for illegally prescribing opioids

A physician in East Norwich, N.Y., has been ordered to close his practice and surrender his license for illegal opioid prescription, News 12 Long Island reported May 16.

From 2020 to 2021, Alan Nelson, MD, prescribed at least 92,700 milligrams of oxycodone to a patient without a medical purpose.

He pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful distribution of oxycodone and was sentenced to six months in prison and three years of supervised release, according to the report. He also must pay a $20,000 fine.

The New York State Medical Department required Dr. Nelson to surrender his license April 24.