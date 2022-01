The Ohio State University Wexner is opening a $161.2 million outpatient campus with an ASC in Dublin, Ohio, in September.

Three updates to know:

1. The 272,00-square-foot facility is around 75 percent completed, the health system said Jan. 8.

2. The facility will include ambulatory surgery, endoscopy, primary care, specialty medical and surgical clinics.

3. Precast panel installation work was recently completed on the ASC.