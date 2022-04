Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont Health is opening an outpatient campus with an ASC.

The health system said the 140,000-square-foot campus is located in Livonia, Mich. It will house services including a lab, noninvasive cardiology and a joint venture outpatient surgery center, Crain's Detroit Business reported April 25.

The campus is set to open April 27, Beaumont said.