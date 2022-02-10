University of Rochester building $227M ASC in former Sears building

University of Rochester (N.Y.) Medical Center is converting a former Sears building within a mall to an orthopedic healthcare campus with an ASC, The Wall Street Journal reported Feb. 1.

The 350,000-square-foot, $271 million facility was chosen because converting it is cheaper and quicker than building from the ground up. The department store's column spacing is perfect for an ASC, Paul Rubery, chair of the medical center's orthopedics department, told the Journal.

The medical center has already converted a part of the mall into administrative and medical offices. The ASC is slated to open in 2023.