Meet the leaders of the 3 best hospitals in North Carolina for cardiac surgery

Healthgrades recently released its rankings for the best hospitals in the U.S. for cardiac surgery, including three in North Carolina.
The rankings recognize hospitals that deliver superior patient outcomes in heart bypass surgery and heart valve surgery.
Read more on the publication's ranking methodology here.
Here are the leaders of the North Carolina hospitals and health systems that were included in the rankings:
Duke University Hospital (Durham)
- Craig Albanese, MD, CEO of Duke University Health System
- Mary Klotman, MD, chief academic officer of Duke Health
- Randall Arvay, PhD, chief technology officer of Duke Health
- Lisa Goodlett, senior vice president and CFO of Duke University Health System
- Chad Patrick, CEO
- Wyatt Chocklett, COO
- Laurie Haynes, CFO
- Anthony Spensieri, MD, chief medical officer
- Melanie Wetmore, DNP, RN, chief nursing officer
UNC Health Rex Hospital (Raleigh)
- Kirsten Riggs, COO and interim president and CEO
- Chad Anderson, vice president of clinical operations
- Benjamin Mathew, vice president and CFO
- Lorie Rhine, MSN, RN, chief nursing officer and vice president of patient care services