Meet the leaders of the 3 best hospitals in North Carolina for cardiac surgery

Healthgrades recently released its rankings for the best hospitals in the U.S. for cardiac surgery, including three in North Carolina.

The rankings recognize hospitals that deliver superior patient outcomes in heart bypass surgery and heart valve surgery.

Read more on the publication's ranking methodology here.

Here are the leaders of the North Carolina hospitals and health systems that were included in the rankings:

Duke University Hospital (Durham)

Craig Albanese, MD, CEO of Duke University Health System

Mary Klotman, MD, chief academic officer of Duke Health

Randall Arvay, PhD, chief technology officer of Duke Health

Lisa Goodlett, senior vice president and CFO of Duke University Health System

Mission Hospital (Asheville)

Chad Patrick, CEO

Wyatt Chocklett, COO

Laurie Haynes, CFO

Anthony Spensieri, MD, chief medical officer

Melanie Wetmore, DNP, RN, chief nursing officer

UNC Health Rex Hospital (Raleigh)