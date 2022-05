Cleveland Clinic has broken ground on a $177 million expansion with an ophthalmology ASC, the health system said May 20.

The expansion includes a 150,000-square-foot, four-story building and a renovation of the 130,000-square-foot Cole Eye Institute. The new facility will include an ASC with 12 operating rooms, three refractive surgery procedure rooms and 50 eye exam rooms.

Cole Eye Institute serves more than 330,000 patients annually through 140 physicians and researchers.