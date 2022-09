The University of Illinois Chicago has cut the ribbon on a $194 million project that features an ASC, the academic health system said Sept. 13.

The 200,000-square-foot building will also house the Illinois Eye and Ear Infirmary. It is expected to host 600 to 800 patients a day and includes eight operating rooms and eight procedure rooms.

It also features 182 rooms for gastroenterology, ophthalmology, otolaryngology, transplant and urology care specialty clinics, and a pharmacy.