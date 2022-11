St. Tammany Health has begun work on a $75 million outpatient surgery expansion in Covington, La., nola.com reported Nov. 6.

The 126,000-square-foot center, slated to open in 2024, will feature 12 surgical suites and will offer OB-GYN, orthopedic and some ENT procedures.

The center will also have overnight stay beds, surgical sterilization services and offer imaging, lab and pharmacy services.