UT Health San Antonio is building an outpatient and surgery center in the city.

The UT Health at Kyle Seale Parkway outpatient and surgery center will be five stories and 108,000 square feet, according to a Nov. 14 news release from the university. The clinic will offer primary and specialty care as well as outpatient surgical procedures.

The project will cost an estimated $66 million to complete.

The center is expected to open in early 2024.