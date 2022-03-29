Plans for Idaho ASC clear first hurdle

Oklahoma City-based Naadi Healthcare is one step closer to realizing its plans for an ASC in Lewiston, Idaho, The Lewiston Tribune reported March 29.

The Lewiston City Council passed the first reading of a rezoning ordinance that would allow Naadi Healthcare to build an ASC on a 1.2-acre plot, the report said. The proposed center would provide Lewiston with services the community doesn't have currently, Deven Roy, a managing partner for Naadi, said by phone in the city council meeting.

Details on the proposed ASC's offerings or expected construction time were not disclosed.