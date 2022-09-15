Colorado hospital building ASC for orthopedic, gastroenterology surgeries

Mercy Hospital will begin construction on a 13,500-square-foot ASC in Durango, Colo. later this year, the Durango Herald reported Sept. 14.

Three Springs Surgery Center will include three operating rooms and two procedure rooms and will have 23-hour overnight stay capabilities.

The ASC will provide a range of specialties, including spine, orthopedics, pain, podiatry, gastrointestinal and urology, according to the report.

"We have worked alongside our physicians throughout development and design planning of Three Springs Surgery Center," Patrick Sharp, CEO of Mercy Hospital, said in a news release. "The additional operating and procedure rooms are a giant step forward in our plan to expand access and expertise in our community."