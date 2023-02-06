Surgery Center Services of America's 12 new ASCs 

Mesa, Ariz.-based Surgery Center Services of America has 12 new ASCs that have opened in the last six months or will open in the next six months, CEO Philip Blair told Becker's via email.
Here are the 12 new ASCs:
- An ophthalmology ASC with two operating rooms in Fargo, N.D., was completed in November.
- An ophthalmology ASC with two operating rooms in South Bend, Ind., was completed in November.
- A neurospine ASC with one operating room in Scottsdale, Ariz., was completed in December.
- A pain management ASC with one operating room in Texarkana, Ark., was completed in December.
- A pain management ASC with three operating rooms in Springfield, Ore., will be completed in February.
- A pain management ASC with one operating room in Russellville, Ark., will begin construction in February.
- A multispecialty ASC with four operating rooms in Tempe, Ariz., will begin construction in February.
- A pain management ASC with two operating rooms in Texarkana, Texas, will be completed in March.
- A pain management ASC with two operating rooms in Wichita, Kan., will be completed in March.
- A multispecialty ASC with four operating rooms in Edmond, Okla., will begin construction in March.
- An ENT ASC with two operating rooms in Marion, Ind., will begin construction in March.
- An orthopedic and spine with two operating rooms in Ruston, La., will begin construction in April.