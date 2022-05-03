Florida orthopedic practice nearly doubles space with new ASC

Fort Myers-based Orthopedic Specialists of Southwest Florida broke ground on its new headquarters, Gulfshore Business reported May 2.

The 60,000-square-foot building will be accompanied by an adjacent 20,000-square-foot ASC, the report said. The new facilities will nearly double the practice's current space. Since it started in 2000, the group has grown from four physicians and 14 employees to 15 physicians and more than 200 employees.

"We were at a crossroads with our practice," founder Charles Springer, MD, told Gulfshore Business. "We were running out of space. We had to decide if we were going to remain stagnant or if we were going to take this to the next level."

The new headquarters is expected to be complete by August 2023.