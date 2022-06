Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International, a Tenet Healthcare subsidiary, is building a medical office building and ASC in partnership with a group of physician investors, San Antonio Business Journal reported June 20.

The 52,000-square-foot Schertz, Texas, building will house a 12,000-square-foot ASC, the report said. The project is expected to be completed in mid-2023.

In addition to the ASC, San Antonio-based Baptist Medical Network is slated as an initial tenant.